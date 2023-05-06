Torray Investment Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 57,424 Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Torray Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 57,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,443,000. Advance Auto Parts accounts for approximately 1.5% of Torray Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,291,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,936,000 after purchasing an additional 277,906 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,313,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,801,000 after purchasing an additional 114,789 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,018,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,850,000 after purchasing an additional 99,400 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 858,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,168,000 after purchasing an additional 20,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 4,881.8% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 477,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,600,000 after purchasing an additional 467,582 shares in the last quarter. 96.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advance Auto Parts Stock Performance

NYSE:AAP traded up $3.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $123.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 750,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,023,317. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.05 and a 1 year high of $217.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $124.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.98.

Advance Auto Parts Announces Dividend

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.47. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 28.53%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 10.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th were issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is 72.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on AAP. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective (down previously from $180.00) on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Roth Mkm lowered Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Advance Auto Parts to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.06.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Advance Auto Parts/Carquest U.S., Carquest Canada, Worldpac, and Independents. The company was founded by Arthur Taubman in 1929 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.

