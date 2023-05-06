Topaz Energy (OTCMKTS:TPZEF) Given New C$23.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Topaz Energy (OTCMKTS:TPZEF – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by TD Securities from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on TPZEF. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Topaz Energy from C$27.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Friday, April 14th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Topaz Energy from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Topaz Energy from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Topaz Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TPZEF opened at $14.35 on Tuesday. Topaz Energy has a twelve month low of $12.91 and a twelve month high of $19.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.34.

Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company. It operates in Royalty Production and Infrastructure segments. The company holds gross overriding royalty interests on approximately 5.3 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It is also involved in the natural gas processing and water management infrastructure activities.

