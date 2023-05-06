TMX Group (TSE:X) Price Target Raised to C$150.00

TMX Group (TSE:X – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by CIBC from C$140.00 to C$150.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of TMX Group from C$145.00 to C$143.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$173.00 to C$168.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$160.00 to C$159.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$153.00 to C$155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of TMX Group from C$148.00 to C$152.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of TSE X opened at C$140.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.33, a P/E/G ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$136.05 and a 200 day moving average price of C$135.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.38, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 1.00. TMX Group has a 52-week low of C$123.03 and a 52-week high of C$142.92.

TMX Group ( TSE:X Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported C$1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.73 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$274.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$280.68 million. Analysts expect that TMX Group will post 7.6091644 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. TMX Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.40%.

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading and Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

