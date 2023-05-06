TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.26, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $323.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.20 million. TimkenSteel had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 3.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 EPS.

TimkenSteel Trading Up 8.7 %

TimkenSteel stock opened at $17.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $758.69 million, a P/E ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 1.71. TimkenSteel has a 1 year low of $14.09 and a 1 year high of $26.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.66 and a 200-day moving average of $18.24.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TimkenSteel

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of TimkenSteel by 58.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of TimkenSteel in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of TimkenSteel in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of TimkenSteel by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,581 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TimkenSteel in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $213,000. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TimkenSteel Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on TimkenSteel in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

TimkenSteel Corp. engages in the manufacture of alloy, carbon and micro-alloy steel products. The firm’s products includes special bar quality steel, seamless mechanical tubing, gears, grades of steel, jumbo bloom vertical caster, TimkenSteel ultrapremium technology, and TimkenSteel endurance steels.

