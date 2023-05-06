Timken (NYSE:TKR) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.00-7.50 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.02. The company issued revenue guidance of +9.5% yr/yr to $4.923 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.85 billion. Timken also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $7.00-$7.50 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TKR shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Timken from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Bank of America raised Timken from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Timken from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Timken from $88.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Timken from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Timken has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $91.75.

TKR stock traded up $2.67 on Friday, reaching $76.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 536,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 659,732. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.54. The firm has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.54. Timken has a 12-month low of $50.85 and a 12-month high of $89.40.

Timken ( NYSE:TKR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.24. Timken had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 20.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Timken will post 7.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This is an increase from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 15th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Timken’s dividend payout ratio is 22.18%.

In related news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 24,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.97, for a total transaction of $2,135,580.77. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 383,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,933,559.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.89% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TKR. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Timken during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Timken during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,595,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Timken in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of Timken by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 9,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Timken during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $375,000. 82.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing, and marketing of bearings and industrial motion products. In addition to bearings, it offers drives, belts, chains, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches, and brakes. It operates through the Mobile and Process Industries segments.

