Timken (NYSE:TKR) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.00-$7.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $7.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.92 billion-$4.92 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.85 billion. Timken also updated its FY23 guidance to $7.00-7.50 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Timken from $78.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Timken from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Timken from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Bank of America raised shares of Timken from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $71.00 to $87.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Timken from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Timken has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $91.75.

Timken Stock Up 3.6 %

TKR traded up $2.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $76.79. 535,965 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 628,275. Timken has a fifty-two week low of $50.85 and a fifty-two week high of $89.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.54.

Timken Dividend Announcement

Timken ( NYSE:TKR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.24. Timken had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 20.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Timken will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Timken

In other news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 24,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.97, for a total value of $2,135,580.77. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 383,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,933,559.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 9.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Timken by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,450,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $380,808,000 after acquiring an additional 29,889 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Timken by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,773,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $350,420,000 after acquiring an additional 112,617 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Timken by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,865,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,167,000 after acquiring an additional 52,184 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Timken by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,588,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,421,000 after acquiring an additional 562,930 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Timken by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 879,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,121,000 after acquiring an additional 27,525 shares during the period. 82.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Timken

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing, and marketing of bearings and industrial motion products. In addition to bearings, it offers drives, belts, chains, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches, and brakes. It operates through the Mobile and Process Industries segments.

