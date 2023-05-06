Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Reduces Stock Position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its stake in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,735,214 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 12,296 shares during the period. Lamb Weston makes up approximately 0.6% of Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 1.90% of Lamb Weston worth $244,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Lamb Weston in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 89.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:LW opened at $112.09 on Friday. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.59 and a twelve month high of $113.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.97, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.69.

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The specialty retailer reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.45. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 110.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. Lamb Weston’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.95%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LW. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $97.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lamb Weston currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.40.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

