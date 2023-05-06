Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Reduces Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,516,453 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 152,734 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.10% of NIKE worth $177,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CRA Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth about $269,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in NIKE by 3.9% during the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,890 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NIKE by 11.8% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,730 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,804,000 after buying an additional 3,561 shares during the period. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its stake in NIKE by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 7,597 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $889,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Peter B. Henry purchased 557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $125.45 per share, with a total value of $69,875.65. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,577.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total transaction of $13,117,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,376,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,202,599.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Peter B. Henry purchased 557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $125.45 per share, with a total value of $69,875.65. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,062 shares in the company, valued at $509,577.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NIKE Stock Performance

NKE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of NIKE from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of NIKE from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of NIKE from $116.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.33.

NYSE:NKE opened at $126.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $194.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.11. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.22 and a 1-year high of $131.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $122.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.48 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 35.98%. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 39.19%.

NIKE Profile

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

Read More

