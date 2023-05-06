Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Raises Holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,833,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 268,692 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 2.60% of Western Alliance Bancorporation worth $168,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WAL. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 1st quarter worth approximately $504,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 1st quarter worth approximately $374,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,071,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,776,000 after buying an additional 4,468 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 126,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,440,000 after acquiring an additional 15,297 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Western Alliance Bancorporation

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, insider Tim R. Bruckner sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.16, for a total transaction of $128,030.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,481,051.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Tim R. Bruckner sold 1,750 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.16, for a total value of $128,030.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,481,051.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Marianne Boyd Johnson bought 2,475 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.79 per share, for a total transaction of $63,830.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,830.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Stock Up 49.2 %

Western Alliance Bancorporation stock opened at $27.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.10, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.75. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $7.46 and a 12 month high of $86.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $910.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $648.39 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 28.75% and a return on equity of 22.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.30%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $77.00 to $57.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Odeon Capital Group assumed coverage on Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.68.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses on delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

Featured Stories

