Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Lowers Stock Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,478,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 32,103 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.09% of Morgan Stanley worth $125,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 32,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382 shares during the last quarter. River Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,219,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,928,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,537,000 after acquiring an additional 361,097 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,007,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,709,000 after acquiring an additional 47,913 shares in the last quarter. 83.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Morgan Stanley Price Performance

NYSE:MS opened at $84.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $141.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $88.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.67. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $72.05 and a 12-month high of $100.99.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.03. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The company had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MS. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Cfra reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $125.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.34.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 24,556 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.23, for a total transaction of $2,412,135.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 190,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,706,921.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Thomas H. Glocer sold 4,535 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.11, for a total value of $395,043.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 98,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,546,362.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 24,556 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.23, for a total value of $2,412,135.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 190,440 shares in the company, valued at $18,706,921.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile



Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

Further Reading

