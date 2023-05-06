Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $258.14 Million Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,766,396 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 298,748 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for about 0.7% of Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.07% of NVIDIA worth $258,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Glenview Trust Co lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 439,889 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $64,285,000 after acquiring an additional 13,771 shares during the period. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $230,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in NVIDIA by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,575,773 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $814,843,000 after purchasing an additional 139,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $913,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA Stock Up 4.1 %

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $286.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 3.52. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $108.13 and a 52-week high of $290.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $708.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 164.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $261.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $201.42.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a net margin of 16.19% and a return on equity of 26.61%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 9.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVDA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $245.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $270.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of NVIDIA from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $175.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $268.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.29, for a total value of $1,375,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 561,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,723,635.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.29, for a total transaction of $1,375,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 561,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,723,635.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.55, for a total value of $1,372,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,432,842.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,500 shares of company stock valued at $9,203,890 over the last quarter. 4.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.