Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $203.92 Million Stock Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,449,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 427,392 shares during the period. Charles Schwab accounts for approximately 0.5% of Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $203,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Selway Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 73.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Marianne Catherine Brown bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $53.47 per share, with a total value of $267,350.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $533,844.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Charles Schwab news, Director Marianne Catherine Brown acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $53.47 per share, with a total value of $267,350.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $533,844.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Richard A. Wurster acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $54.39 per share, for a total transaction of $108,780.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now directly owns 101,391 shares in the company, valued at $5,514,656.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 81,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,706,960 and have sold 426,866 shares valued at $34,245,329. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

NYSE:SCHW opened at $49.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $88.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.45, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.88. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $45.00 and a 1-year high of $86.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.65.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 27.36% and a net margin of 34.82%. Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on SCHW. Morgan Stanley lowered Charles Schwab from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $99.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays reduced their target price on Charles Schwab from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.21.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

