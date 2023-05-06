Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Grows Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 379,323 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,959 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.19% of ServiceNow worth $147,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the third quarter valued at $30,208,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 90 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.59, for a total transaction of $41,813.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,860,075.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 7,796 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $456.31, for a total value of $3,557,392.76. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 4,047 shares in the company, valued at $1,846,686.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 90 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.59, for a total value of $41,813.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,860,075.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,309 shares of company stock worth $8,261,276. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NOW opened at $434.80 on Friday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $337.00 and a 52-week high of $521.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $448.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $423.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 221.84, a PEG ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $465.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $525.00 to $545.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $535.00 to $551.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $520.00 to $547.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $526.33.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.

