Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Grows Position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,471,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,353 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.55% of CenterPoint Energy worth $104,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNP. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 151,609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,547,000 after buying an additional 23,669 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 2,194 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,542,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,268,000 after buying an additional 144,338 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 25,132,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $753,793,000 after buying an additional 68,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 178,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,344,000 after buying an additional 5,360 shares during the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on CNP. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Guggenheim lowered CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Bank of America increased their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CenterPoint Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.75.

CenterPoint Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CNP stock opened at $30.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.42 and a 200 day moving average of $29.57. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.03 and a 1 year high of $33.50.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 9.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

CenterPoint Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.32%.

About CenterPoint Energy

(Get Rating)

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: CenterPoint Energy, Houston Electric, and CERC. The CenterPoint Energy segment consists of electric transmission and distribution services in the Texas gulf coast area in the ERCOT region and electric transmission and distribution services primarily to southwestern Indiana and includes power generation and wholesale power operations in the MISO region.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.