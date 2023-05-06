Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Decreases Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,422,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,269 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $138,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. New Millennium Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 188.4% during the 4th quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

AGG opened at $99.65 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $99.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.26. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $93.20 and a 12 month high of $104.39.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

