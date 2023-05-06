The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) Insider Timothy Richard Kraft Sells 13,520 Shares

The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) insider Timothy Richard Kraft sold 13,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.22, for a total value of $503,214.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,474,730.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Simply Good Foods Trading Up 2.3 %
Shares of SMPL opened at $37.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.19. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 29.33 and a beta of 0.77. The Simply Good Foods Company has a 12 month low of $29.21 and a 12 month high of $41.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 3.06.
Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $296.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.68 million. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 10.98%. Equities analysts forecast that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens raised their price target on Simply Good Foods from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Simply Good Foods from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Simply Good Foods from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 8th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Simply Good Foods from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Simply Good Foods in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Simply Good Foods currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.00.
About Simply Good Foods
The Simply Good Foods Co is a consumer packaged food and beverage company, which engages in the development, marketing, and sale of nutritional food and snacking products. Its products include nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, confectionery, and frozen meals under the Atkins and Quest brands.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Simply Good Foods (SMPL)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/1 – 5/5
- It’s Time To Check Into Booking.Com
- Shopify Delivers Growth And Efficiency; Shares Surge
- Advanced Micro Devices Bullish Reversal Is Still In Play
- Broadcom Shares Trade In Tight Range Ahead Of Q2 Earnings Report
Receive News & Ratings for Simply Good Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simply Good Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.