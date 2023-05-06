The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) Insider Timothy Richard Kraft Sells 13,520 Shares

The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) insider Timothy Richard Kraft sold 13,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.22, for a total value of $503,214.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,474,730.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Simply Good Foods Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of SMPL opened at $37.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.19. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 29.33 and a beta of 0.77. The Simply Good Foods Company has a 12 month low of $29.21 and a 12 month high of $41.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 3.06.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $296.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.68 million. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 10.98%. Equities analysts forecast that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SMPL. Prudent Man Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simply Good Foods during the first quarter worth about $203,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 9.5% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 48,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,935,000 after acquiring an additional 4,204 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 0.7% during the first quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 839,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,405,000 after acquiring an additional 5,551 shares during the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT increased its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 7.0% during the first quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 7,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simply Good Foods during the first quarter worth about $636,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens raised their price target on Simply Good Foods from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Simply Good Foods from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Simply Good Foods from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 8th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Simply Good Foods from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Simply Good Foods in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Simply Good Foods currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.00.

About Simply Good Foods

The Simply Good Foods Co is a consumer packaged food and beverage company, which engages in the development, marketing, and sale of nutritional food and snacking products. Its products include nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, confectionery, and frozen meals under the Atkins and Quest brands.

