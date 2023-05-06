The Parkmead Group (LON:PMG) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $46.76

The Parkmead Group plc (LON:PMG – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 46.76 ($0.58) and traded as low as GBX 23.34 ($0.29). The Parkmead Group shares last traded at GBX 23.50 ($0.29), with a volume of 225,402 shares.

The Parkmead Group Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 32.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 46.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market cap of £25.13 million, a P/E ratio of -143.75 and a beta of 1.29.

About The Parkmead Group

The Parkmead Group plc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas Exploration and Production; Energy Economics; and Renewables. The Oil and Gas Exploration and Production segment invests in oil and gas exploration and production assets.

