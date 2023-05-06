The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Shares Acquired by Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $1,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,153 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management grew its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 8,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 25,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 29,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 15,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. 96.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Interpublic Group of Companies

In other Interpublic Group of Companies news, EVP Andrew Bonzani sold 38,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total value of $1,384,694.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 111,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,980,094.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Interpublic Group of Companies news, EVP Andrew Bonzani sold 38,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total value of $1,384,694.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 111,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,980,094.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.15, for a total value of $197,242.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,729.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,779 shares of company stock worth $3,250,936 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Interpublic Group of Companies Stock Performance

Shares of IPG opened at $35.59 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.59. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.14 and a 12-month high of $39.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $13.74 billion, a PE ratio of 15.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.12.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.07. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 29.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. Interpublic Group of Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

Interpublic Group of Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. This is a positive change from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IPG. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. BNP Paribas cut Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

Interpublic Group of Companies Profile

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of marketing, communications, and business transformation services. It operates through the following segments: Media, Data, and Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising and Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications and Experiential Solutions.

