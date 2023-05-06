The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Madison Asset Management LLC

Madison Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 178,247 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 17,189 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $56,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 182.5% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 628,934 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $198,697,000 after purchasing an additional 406,288 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 37,186 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $11,746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 227,785 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $71,948,000 after acquiring an additional 2,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jensen Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,068,790 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $337,588,000 after acquiring an additional 55,863 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HD shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $335.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. UBS Group lowered their price target on Home Depot from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Home Depot from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on Home Depot from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.89.

Home Depot Price Performance

NYSE HD opened at $289.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $291.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $305.77. The company has a market cap of $293.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.93. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $264.51 and a 1 year high of $347.25.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $35.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 4,929.40%. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.84 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $2.09 per share. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.12%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

