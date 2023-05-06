The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Stake Boosted by Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,645 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 7.8% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,134,713 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,185,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383,232 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 722.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 757,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $54,367,000 after purchasing an additional 665,100 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. boosted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 162.8% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 584,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,189,000 after purchasing an additional 361,980 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the third quarter worth $22,074,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 295.1% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 422,245 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,153,000 after purchasing an additional 315,368 shares in the last quarter. 89.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HIG. 888 reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $92.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $104.00 price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, April 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.15.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of HIG opened at $69.73 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.17 and a 52 week high of $79.44.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.68. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th were given a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Amy Stepnowski sold 336 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total value of $26,070.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $298,255.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Robert W. Paiano sold 14,542 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.38, for a total value of $1,125,259.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,608,152.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Amy Stepnowski sold 336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total transaction of $26,070.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,255.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 96,587 shares of company stock valued at $7,524,178 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits, Hartford Funds, and Corporate. The Commercial Lines segment provides workers’ compensation, property, automobile, liability and umbrella coverage under several different products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.