The Goldman Sachs Group Initiates Coverage on Kasikornbank Public (OTCMKTS:KPCPY)

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Kasikornbank Public (OTCMKTS:KPCPY – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Kasikornbank Public Stock Up 0.3 %

OTCMKTS KPCPY opened at $15.35 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.11. Kasikornbank Public has a 52 week low of $14.15 and a 52 week high of $18.92.

Kasikornbank Public Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be given a $0.3195 dividend. This is a boost from Kasikornbank Public’s previous dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.34%.

Kasikornbank Public Company Profile

Kasikornbank Public Co Ltd. engages in the commercial banking, securities, and other related businesses. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Business, Retail Business, Treasury and Capital Markets Business and World Business Group, Muang Thai Group Holding Businesses, and Others. The Corporate Business segment provides financial products and services to the high-net-worth individuals, government and state enterprises, and financial institutions.

