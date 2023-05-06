The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,290 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,446 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $4,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 9.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,108,166 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $862,423,000 after purchasing an additional 268,793 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in The Cigna Group by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,997,800 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $554,330,000 after acquiring an additional 283,323 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Cigna Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,808,135 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $433,248,000 after acquiring an additional 28,643 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in The Cigna Group by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,611,338 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $447,098,000 after acquiring an additional 99,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmp Inc. grew its holdings in The Cigna Group by 32,426.5% during the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 1,606,807 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,849,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601,867 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on CI. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $309.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Raymond James upgraded shares of The Cigna Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $367.00 to $293.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $370.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of The Cigna Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Cigna Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $336.42.

In other news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.29, for a total transaction of $191,740.53. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,473,585.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 757 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.29, for a total value of $191,740.53. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,473,585.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO David Cordani sold 20,148 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total transaction of $5,924,720.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,496 shares in the company, valued at $35,433,053.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 28,509 shares of company stock valued at $8,200,219 in the last ninety days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of The Cigna Group stock opened at $260.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $77.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The Cigna Group has a one year low of $240.11 and a one year high of $340.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $265.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $297.40.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by $0.18. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The company had revenue of $46.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.01 EPS. The Cigna Group’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 24.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.01%.

The Cigna Group is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

