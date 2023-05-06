The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.35

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 15th. This is a positive change from The Carlyle Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33.

The Carlyle Group has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. The Carlyle Group has a dividend payout ratio of 29.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect The Carlyle Group to earn $4.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.9%.

The Carlyle Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CG opened at $26.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.67. The Carlyle Group has a 52 week low of $24.59 and a 52 week high of $40.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.84 and a 200 day moving average of $31.06.

Insider Activity at The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $754.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $805.50 million. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 26.06% and a net margin of 20.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Carlyle Group will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Carlyle Group news, COO Christopher Finn sold 20,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total value of $749,291.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 982,654 shares in the company, valued at $35,473,809.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other The Carlyle Group news, COO Christopher Finn sold 20,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total value of $749,291.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 982,654 shares in the company, valued at $35,473,809.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Curtis L. Buser sold 19,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total transaction of $700,376.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,247,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,025,508.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 71,686 shares of company stock worth $2,587,865. Insiders own 27.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Carlyle Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CG. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in The Carlyle Group by 27.6% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in The Carlyle Group by 141.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 3,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 52.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on CG. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $44.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $41.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday. TheStreet lowered shares of The Carlyle Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Carlyle Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Carlyle Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

Featured Stories

