Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Receives $205.32 Average Price Target from Analysts

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the forty-one brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, sixteen have issued a hold recommendation and fifteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $204.68.

Several research firms have issued reports on TSLA. Bank of America increased their price objective on Tesla from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Tesla from $275.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Tudor Pickering cut Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Tesla from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Tesla from $192.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th.

Tesla Stock Performance

Tesla stock opened at $170.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $182.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $176.17. Tesla has a 52-week low of $101.81 and a 52-week high of $314.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $539.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 2.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.85. Tesla had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 13.66%. The firm had revenue of $23.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tesla will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.44, for a total value of $1,600,620.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,991,984.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.00, for a total transaction of $723,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 196,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,955,573. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.44, for a total value of $1,600,620.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,547 shares in the company, valued at $9,991,984.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 153,219 shares of company stock worth $29,592,724. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Tesla by 212.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,024,517 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $56,504,752,000 after buying an additional 144,784,989 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 213.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,647,239 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $26,431,430,000 after acquiring an additional 67,859,515 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 229.9% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,956,884 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $12,493,433,000 after acquiring an additional 32,723,798 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at $3,459,540,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 180,125.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,851,778 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,307,602,000 after acquiring an additional 26,836,879 shares during the period. 43.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

