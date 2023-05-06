TerraClassicUSD Reaches Market Cap of $186.22 Million (USTC)

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 5th. One TerraClassicUSD coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0190 or 0.00000065 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, TerraClassicUSD has traded down 12.9% against the US dollar. TerraClassicUSD has a total market cap of $186.22 million and $10.97 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.21 or 0.00058543 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.13 or 0.00037868 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00019619 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000236 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00006199 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002671 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001031 BTC.

About TerraClassicUSD

USTC uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 9,801,029,142 coins and its circulating supply is 9,797,688,228 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official website is terra.money. TerraClassicUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling TerraClassicUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraClassicUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TerraClassicUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

