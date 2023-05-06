Tenaris (NYSE:TS) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tenaris (NYSE:TS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on TS. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Tenaris from $45.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Tenaris from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Tenaris from $49.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $44.14.

TS stock opened at $27.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.07, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.44. Tenaris has a one year low of $22.24 and a one year high of $38.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.20.

Tenaris ( NYSE:TS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. Tenaris had a return on equity of 22.97% and a net margin of 23.49%. Research analysts forecast that Tenaris will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd. This is a boost from Tenaris’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.56. Tenaris’s payout ratio is currently 12.62%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Tenaris by 2,895.9% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,842,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781,007 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Tenaris by 3,518.2% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,523,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481,638 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Tenaris during the 4th quarter worth $31,062,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Tenaris by 1,200.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 797,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,047,000 after purchasing an additional 736,367 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Tenaris by 102.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,233,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,863,000 after purchasing an additional 622,827 shares during the period. 12.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tenaris SA manufactures and supplies steel pipe products. It operates through the Tubes and Other segments. The Tubes segment consists of the production and sale of both seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services mainly for the oil and gas industry, particularly oil country tubular goods used in drilling operations, and for other industrial applications with production processes that consist in the transformation of steel into tubular products.

