Telstra (OTCMKTS:TLSYY) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $12.48

Telstra Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:TLSYY – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.48 and traded as high as $12.65. Telstra shares last traded at $12.48, with a volume of 63,400 shares.

Telstra Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Telstra Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.5949 per share. This is a positive change from Telstra’s previous dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a yield of 6.13%.

Telstra Company Profile

Telstra Corporation Limited provides telecommunications and information services to businesses, governments, and individuals in Australia and internationally. It operates in four segments: Telstra Consumer and Small Business, Telstra Enterprise, Networks and IT, and Telstra InfraCo The company offers telecommunication, media and technology products and services in Australia using mobile and fixed network technologies, as well as operates call centers, retail stores, a dealership network, digital channels, distribution systems and Telstra Plus customer loyalty program.

