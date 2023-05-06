Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.A) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $89.28

Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.A – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$89.28 and traded as high as C$98.81. Teck Resources shares last traded at C$96.99, with a volume of 4,176 shares trading hands.

Teck Resources Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.78, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$89.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$65.85. The company has a market capitalization of C$760.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 1.23.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Sheila A. Murray bought 2,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$49.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$105,933.21. Company insiders own 74.29% of the company’s stock.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

