Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.A) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $89.28

Posted by on May 6th, 2023

Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.AGet Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$89.28 and traded as high as C$98.81. Teck Resources shares last traded at C$96.99, with a volume of 4,176 shares trading hands.

Teck Resources Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.78, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$89.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$65.85. The company has a market capitalization of C$760.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 1.23.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Sheila A. Murray bought 2,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$49.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$105,933.21. Company insiders own 74.29% of the company’s stock.

About Teck Resources

(Get Rating)

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

