Teck Resources (OTCMKTS:TCKRF) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $63.84

Teck Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:TCKRF – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.84 and traded as high as $71.63. Teck Resources shares last traded at $71.53, with a volume of 200 shares.
Teck Resources Trading Down 0.0 %
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.12.
Teck Resources Company Profile
Teck Resources Limited is a resource company, which engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, production, and sale of natural resources, Its products include steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, industrial products and fertilizers, and other metals. Its project operations are located in Canada, Peru, Chile, and US.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Teck Resources (TCKRF)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/1 – 5/5
- It’s Time To Check Into Booking.Com
- Shopify Delivers Growth And Efficiency; Shares Surge
- Advanced Micro Devices Bullish Reversal Is Still In Play
- Broadcom Shares Trade In Tight Range Ahead Of Q2 Earnings Report
Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.