Teck Resources (OTCMKTS:TCKRF) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $63.84

Teck Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:TCKRF – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.84 and traded as high as $71.63. Teck Resources shares last traded at $71.53, with a volume of 200 shares.

Teck Resources Trading Down 0.0 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.12.

Teck Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Teck Resources Limited is a resource company, which engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, production, and sale of natural resources, Its products include steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, industrial products and fertilizers, and other metals. Its project operations are located in Canada, Peru, Chile, and US.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.