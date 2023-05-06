Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) Shares Acquired by Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) by 19.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 351,124 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 57,624 shares during the period. Teck Resources makes up approximately 1.9% of Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Teck Resources worth $13,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TECK. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Teck Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in Teck Resources by 39.2% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Teck Resources in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in Teck Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Teck Resources in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Teck Resources to C$69.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$65.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Teck Resources from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Monday, May 1st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.86.

Teck Resources Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE TECK opened at $43.61 on Friday. Teck Resources Limited has a 1 year low of $24.72 and a 1 year high of $49.34. The firm has a market cap of $22.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.17). Teck Resources had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teck Resources Limited will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Teck Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.89%.

Teck Resources Profile

Teck Resources Limited is a resource company, which engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, production, and sale of natural resources, Its products include steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, industrial products and fertilizers, and other metals. Its project operations are located in Canada, Peru, Chile, and US.

Further Reading

