TD Securities Cuts goeasy (OTCMKTS:EHMEF) Price Target to C$160.00

goeasy (OTCMKTS:EHMEF – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by TD Securities from C$180.00 to C$160.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

EHMEF has been the topic of several other reports. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of goeasy from C$170.00 to C$130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$180.00 to C$170.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James cut shares of goeasy from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$196.00 to C$140.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Desjardins decreased their target price on shares of goeasy from C$190.00 to C$165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th.

Shares of EHMEF opened at $64.99 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.69. goeasy has a fifty-two week low of $64.99 and a fifty-two week high of $115.50.

goeasy Ltd. engages in the provision of non-prime leasing and lending services. It operates through the Easyfinancial and Easyhome segments. The Easyfinancial segment lends consumers financial assistance. The Easyhome segment represents furniture, electronics, computers, and appliances. The company was founded by Gordon J.

