Tamarack Valley Energy (OTCMKTS:TNEYF) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $2.92

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TNEYF – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.92 and traded as low as $2.49. Tamarack Valley Energy shares last traded at $2.52, with a volume of 38,020 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TNEYF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$8.00 to C$7.25 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a research report on Friday, April 14th.

Tamarack Valley Energy Stock Up 4.7 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.26.

Tamarack Valley Energy Company Profile

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. is an oil and gas exploration and production company, which engages in the identification, evaluation, and operation of resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. Its portfolio includes Cardium Oil, and Viking Oil. The company was founded on March 6, 2002 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

