System1 (NYSE:SST) Shares Down 2.6%

Shares of System1, Inc. (NYSE:SST – Get Rating) traded down 2.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.95 and last traded at $2.99. 14,170 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 39,164 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.07.

System1 Stock Up 3.7 %

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Get System1 alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On System1

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SST. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in System1 by 4.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in System1 during the first quarter worth $84,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in System1 during the first quarter worth $93,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in System1 by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 180,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 8,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in System1 during the first quarter worth $188,000. Institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

About System1

System1, Inc develops technology and data science to operate responsive acquisition marketing platform. The company also operates a real-time coupon code search engine and directory that offers coupon destinations for online shoppers. It serves customers in the areas of health, subscription, finance, insurance, business and technology, travel, auto, and other direct-to-consumer businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for System1 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for System1 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.