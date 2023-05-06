Sysco (NYSE:SYY) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.00-$4.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.03. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Sysco Trading Up 1.6 %

SYY traded up $1.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $76.77. 1,930,210 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,489,448. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.51 and a 200 day moving average of $78.71. Sysco has a 12-month low of $70.61 and a 12-month high of $90.74.

Get Sysco alerts:

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). Sysco had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 141.53%. The business had revenue of $18.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sysco will post 4 EPS for the current year.

Sysco Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This is an increase from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Sysco’s payout ratio is 64.90%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sysco from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stephens reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Sysco in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Argus cut shares of Sysco from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Bank of America started coverage on Sysco in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. They set a buy rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Sysco from $87.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $87.27.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Sysco by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 728,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,682,000 after buying an additional 31,111 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 617,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,195,000 after acquiring an additional 4,386 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 53.0% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 6,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 2,319 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter valued at $174,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 24,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.