Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) PT Raised to $30.00 at Northland Securities

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Northland Securities from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on SYM. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Symbotic from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Citigroup increased their target price on Symbotic from $16.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Symbotic from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Symbotic from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Symbotic from $23.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Symbotic currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $27.23.

Get Symbotic alerts:

Symbotic Stock Performance

Shares of SYM opened at $27.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.26 and a beta of 1.31. Symbotic has a one year low of $8.75 and a one year high of $32.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.46.

Insider Buying and Selling

Symbotic ( NASDAQ:SYM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $266.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.82 million. Symbotic had a negative net margin of 2.26% and a negative return on equity of 65.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 177.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($5.61) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Symbotic will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michael David Dunn sold 12,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total value of $209,933.79. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 163,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,720,203.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,326 shares of company stock valued at $846,941. Insiders own 41.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Symbotic

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Symbotic during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in shares of Symbotic during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Symbotic during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Symbotic during the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Symbotic by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the period. 57.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Symbotic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, provides robotics and technology to improve efficiency for retailers and wholesalers in the United States. The company offers Symbotic system, an end-to-end warehouse automation system for product distribution. It also designs, assemblies, and installs modular inventory management systems and performs configuration of embedded software.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Symbotic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symbotic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.