Swiss National Bank Reduces Stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Swiss National Bank reduced its position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,818,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 376,980 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.41% of Boston Scientific worth $269,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Boston Scientific by 65.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,430,814 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $240,531,000 after buying an additional 2,157,849 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 47.5% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 6,621,133 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $255,836,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132,468 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 116,886,236 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,527,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708,496 shares during the last quarter. Rathbones Group Plc acquired a new position in Boston Scientific in the third quarter valued at $56,189,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 10.9% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,552,928 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $408,715,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036,331 shares during the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

BSX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on Boston Scientific from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.89.

Insider Activity at Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Trading Down 0.8 %

In related news, EVP Eric Francis Yves Thepaut sold 83,401 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.49, for a total value of $4,377,718.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $643,999.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,720,150. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Eric Francis Yves Thepaut sold 83,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.49, for a total transaction of $4,377,718.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,999.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 203,860 shares of company stock worth $10,119,492. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific stock opened at $51.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $72.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.36, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.80. Boston Scientific Co. has a one year low of $34.98 and a one year high of $53.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.68.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 14.70%. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Profile

(Get Rating)

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical procedures. It operates through the MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The MedSurg segment includes Urology and Neuromodulation. The Cardiovascular segment consists of Cardiology and Peripheral Interventions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.