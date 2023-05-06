Swiss National Bank Reduces Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Swiss National Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,902,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136,955 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $278,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 946,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,740,000 after acquiring an additional 158,830 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its position in Zoetis by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in Zoetis by 80.7% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 4,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198 shares in the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in Zoetis by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 131,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,335,000 after purchasing an additional 14,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Zoetis by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 244,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,879,000 after purchasing an additional 38,298 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on Zoetis from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) raised their price objective on Zoetis from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Zoetis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.43.

Shares of ZTS opened at $186.23 on Friday. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.15 and a 52-week high of $187.82. The company has a market capitalization of $86.30 billion, a PE ratio of 41.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.11% and a net margin of 25.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.94, for a total transaction of $763,227.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,637,250.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products and services, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision animal health technology. The firm operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The United States segment is involved in U.S.

