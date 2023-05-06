Swiss National Bank Reduces Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Swiss National Bank decreased its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,955,150 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 129,817 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.41% of Phillips 66 worth $203,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 62.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 325 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PSX opened at $93.44 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $100.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.64. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $74.02 and a 52 week high of $113.53. The company has a market capitalization of $43.35 billion, a PE ratio of 3.61, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $35.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.76 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 33.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 15.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. This is a boost from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is presently 16.24%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PSX shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $139.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.73.

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

