Swiss National Bank Lowers Stock Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Swiss National Bank lowered its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 964,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 75,352 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.41% of Travelers Companies worth $180,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TRV. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 203.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 364 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Travelers Companies

In related news, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 150,829 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.53, for a total transaction of $28,435,791.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 196,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,124,196.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 150,829 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.53, for a total transaction of $28,435,791.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 196,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,124,196.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Diane Kurtzman sold 2,914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.01, for a total transaction of $539,119.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,992.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 228,051 shares of company stock valued at $42,423,406. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Price Performance

Shares of TRV stock opened at $182.30 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $181.84. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $149.65 and a one year high of $194.51. The company has a market capitalization of $42.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $4.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.47. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The firm had revenue of $9.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 14.31 EPS for the current year.

Travelers Companies announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, April 19th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to reacquire up to 12.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This is a boost from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TRV. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $212.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $196.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $183.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.73.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment provides an array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers primarily in the U.S., as well as in Canada, the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland and throughout other parts of the world as a corporate member of Lloyd’s.

