Swiss National Bank Has $308.30 Million Stock Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,376,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 157,831 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.41% of Progressive worth $308,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,886,303 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,797,287,000 after acquiring an additional 520,346 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,965,362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,390,909,000 after acquiring an additional 806,366 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,823,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,141,556,000 after acquiring an additional 66,243 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,823,941 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,025,430,000 after acquiring an additional 518,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,142,690 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $713,841,000 after acquiring an additional 799,553 shares in the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on PGR shares. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Progressive in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $188.00 to $197.00 in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Progressive from $140.00 to $133.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.00.

Progressive Price Performance

Progressive Dividend Announcement

PGR opened at $129.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The Progressive Co. has a 12 month low of $106.95 and a 12 month high of $149.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.18. The stock has a market cap of $75.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.50.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.37%.

Insider Activity at Progressive

In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 15,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.64, for a total value of $2,207,068.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 431,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,593,521.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 15,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.64, for a total value of $2,207,068.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,593,521.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.79, for a total value of $128,144.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,754,915.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,987 shares of company stock worth $3,532,227 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About Progressive

(Get Rating)

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Further Reading

