Swiss National Bank Has $233.32 Million Stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Swiss National Bank decreased its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 940,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,225 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $233,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EL. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 45.4% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $220,000. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 14.1% during the third quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 16,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,203,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 9,741 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total value of $2,473,239.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,211,864.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 12.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

Several research firms have weighed in on EL. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $305.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Societe Generale upgraded Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $294.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $264.21.

Shares of EL opened at $203.54 on Friday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a one year low of $186.47 and a one year high of $284.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $242.37 and a 200-day moving average of $241.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $72.71 billion, a PE ratio of 67.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.01.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.04). Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 23.99% and a net margin of 6.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. Estée Lauder Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.71%.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

