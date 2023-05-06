Swiss National Bank Decreases Stock Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 821,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 47,763 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.40% of ServiceNow worth $318,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the third quarter valued at about $30,208,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 86.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 90 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.59, for a total transaction of $41,813.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,860,075.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 90 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.59, for a total transaction of $41,813.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,860,075.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Bedi sold 377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.59, for a total transaction of $175,150.43. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,893,384.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,309 shares of company stock valued at $8,261,276. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ServiceNow Trading Up 1.0 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of NOW opened at $434.80 on Friday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $337.00 and a 52-week high of $521.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $448.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $423.55. The stock has a market cap of $88.70 billion, a PE ratio of 221.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.04.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NOW. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $520.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $535.00 to $551.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $526.33.

ServiceNow Profile

(Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.