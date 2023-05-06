Swiss National Bank Decreases Holdings in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Swiss National Bank lessened its stake in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,277,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 84,689 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $197,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SRE. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,141,824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $191,963,000 after purchasing an additional 6,246 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 780.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $782,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 668,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $112,411,000 after buying an additional 23,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 77.4% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 13,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after buying an additional 5,924 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Energy Stock Performance

Sempra Energy stock opened at $154.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Sempra Energy has a 1-year low of $136.54 and a 1-year high of $176.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $151.01 and its 200 day moving average is $154.87.

Sempra Energy Increases Dividend

Sempra Energy ( NYSE:SRE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 71.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.91 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 8.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 21st. This is a positive change from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.90%.

Insider Transactions at Sempra Energy

In other news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 19,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.09, for a total transaction of $2,813,693.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $146.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 10,413 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.99, for a total transaction of $1,572,258.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,261 shares in the company, valued at $2,908,218.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 19,260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.09, for a total transaction of $2,813,693.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $146.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 31,979 shares of company stock valued at $4,728,393. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SRE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sempra Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $180.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $173.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $169.00 to $166.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sempra Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.25.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

