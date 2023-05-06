Swiss National Bank Cuts Stock Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Swiss National Bank reduced its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,439,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 212,562 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Aflac were worth $175,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AFL. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 534.9% during the fourth quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. 66.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Aflac alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Aflac

In other Aflac news, Director Barbara K. Rimer sold 18,210 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total value of $1,241,557.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,441,730.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Frederick John Crawford sold 59,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.43, for a total value of $4,040,996.79. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 321,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,991,143.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Barbara K. Rimer sold 18,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total transaction of $1,241,557.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,813 shares in the company, valued at $2,441,730.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 97,054 shares of company stock worth $6,672,094. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Aflac stock opened at $67.59 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.84 billion, a PE ratio of 9.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.93. Aflac Incorporated has a 1-year low of $52.07 and a 1-year high of $74.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.15. Aflac had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Aflac Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Aflac from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Aflac from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Aflac from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Finally, VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Aflac in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aflac currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.22.

Aflac Profile

(Get Rating)

Aflac, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the followings segments: Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.). The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.