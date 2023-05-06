Susquehanna Raises Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Price Target to $85.00

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Susquehanna from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on RCL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Friday, April 28th. They set an overweight rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the company from $40.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $82.77.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

Royal Caribbean Cruises Price Performance

RCL opened at $75.61 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.41. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 1 year low of $31.09 and a 1 year high of $76.30. The stock has a market cap of $19.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.94 and a beta of 2.43.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.48. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative net margin of 9.72% and a negative return on equity of 25.86%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s quarterly revenue was up 172.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($4.57) EPS. Analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1,314.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,759,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,564,035 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the fourth quarter valued at $100,326,000. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 29.8% during the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 6,776,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554,600 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2,470.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,280,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Absolute Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the fourth quarter valued at $980,000,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Royal Caribbean Group is a cruise company, which engages in the ownership and operation of the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises GmbH, which operates the German brands TUI Cruises and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.