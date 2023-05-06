Susquehanna Raises MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Price Target to $51.00

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Susquehanna from $38.00 to $51.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $49.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $56.13.

Shares of MGM stock opened at $43.14 on Wednesday. MGM Resorts International has a 12-month low of $26.41 and a 12-month high of $46.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.42 and its 200 day moving average is $39.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 2.06.

MGM Resorts International ( NYSE:MGM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 13.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.33%. The company’s revenue was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. Research analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

MGM Resorts International announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 8th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 12.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider John Mcmanus sold 20,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.47, for a total value of $869,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 68,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,963,567.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total value of $4,934,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 172,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,750,955.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John Mcmanus sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.47, for a total value of $869,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,963,567.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 182,870 shares of company stock worth $8,149,070. Insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,276,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,390,000 after acquiring an additional 3,098,142 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,717,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,228,000 after buying an additional 764,699 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter valued at about $165,932,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in MGM Resorts International in the first quarter valued at about $193,609,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,018,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,530,000 after purchasing an additional 317,622 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

