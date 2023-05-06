Superior Group of Companies (SGC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Superior Group of Companies has set its FY 2023 guidance at $0.92-$0.97 EPS.

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The textile maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $148.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.09 million. Superior Group of Companies had a positive return on equity of 4.91% and a negative net margin of 5.52%. On average, analysts expect Superior Group of Companies to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Superior Group of Companies alerts:

Superior Group of Companies Price Performance

Shares of SGC stock opened at $7.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $124.41 million, a P/E ratio of -3.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 2.27. Superior Group of Companies has a 1-year low of $7.14 and a 1-year high of $19.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.87.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Superior Group of Companies by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 100,196 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Superior Group of Companies by 68.0% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,121 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Superior Group of Companies by 322.2% during the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Superior Group of Companies by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,856 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Superior Group of Companies by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,431 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076 shares during the period. 39.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on SGC. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I decreased their price target on shares of Superior Group of Companies from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 17th. Barrington Research decreased their price target on shares of Superior Group of Companies from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Superior Group of Companies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Superior Group of Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Superior Group of Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of uniforms, corporate identity apparel, career apparel, and accessories to the medical and health fields as well as for the industrial, commercial, leisure, and public safety industries. It operates through the following segments: Uniforms and Related Products, Remote Staffing Solutions, and Promotional Products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.