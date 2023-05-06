Superior Group of Companies (SGC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Superior Group of Companies has set its FY 2023 guidance at $0.92-$0.97 EPS.
Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The textile maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $148.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.09 million. Superior Group of Companies had a positive return on equity of 4.91% and a negative net margin of 5.52%. On average, analysts expect Superior Group of Companies to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of SGC stock opened at $7.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $124.41 million, a P/E ratio of -3.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 2.27. Superior Group of Companies has a 1-year low of $7.14 and a 1-year high of $19.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.87.
Several research firms have recently commented on SGC. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I decreased their price target on shares of Superior Group of Companies from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 17th. Barrington Research decreased their price target on shares of Superior Group of Companies from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Superior Group of Companies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Superior Group of Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of uniforms, corporate identity apparel, career apparel, and accessories to the medical and health fields as well as for the industrial, commercial, leisure, and public safety industries. It operates through the following segments: Uniforms and Related Products, Remote Staffing Solutions, and Promotional Products.
