Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (SHO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 on July 17th

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, July 17th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th.

Sunstone Hotel Investors has decreased its dividend by an average of 12.6% per year over the last three years. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a payout ratio of 80.0% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Analysts expect Sunstone Hotel Investors to earn $0.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.1%.

NYSE SHO opened at $10.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a 52 week low of $8.60 and a 52 week high of $12.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 29.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.16.

Sunstone Hotel Investors ( NYSE:SHO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.12). Sunstone Hotel Investors had a return on equity of 4.73% and a net margin of 9.57%. The firm had revenue of $244.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.53 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Sunstone Hotel Investors will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 168.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the first quarter valued at about $91,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the fourth quarter valued at about $94,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the fourth quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 515.7% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 10,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the period. 99.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SHO shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.50 to $9.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Compass Point cut shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.56.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. Its portfolio consists of upper upscale hotels located in major convention, resort destination, and urban markets. The company was founded by Robert A.

