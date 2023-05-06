Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) COO Scott C. Jennings Purchases 1,000 Shares

Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF – Get Rating) COO Scott C. Jennings purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.17 per share, with a total value of $18,170.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,191.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Summit Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of Summit Financial Group stock opened at $18.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.69. Summit Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.61 and a 52 week high of $30.83. The company has a market capitalization of $232.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Summit Financial Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. Summit Financial Group’s payout ratio is 18.74%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Summit Financial Group

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Summit Financial Group by 23.5% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 11,212 shares of the bank’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 2,137 shares in the last quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Summit Financial Group by 15.6% in the first quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC now owns 130,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,698,000 after buying an additional 17,500 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Summit Financial Group by 2.0% during the first quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 244,727 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,078,000 after purchasing an additional 4,775 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Summit Financial Group by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,685 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Summit Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $249,000. 31.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Summit Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Summit Financial Group

Summit Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking and insurance services. The company was founded on March 5, 1987 and is headquartered in Moorefield, WV.

