STV Group (LON:STVG) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $265.78

STV Group plc (LON:STVG – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 265.78 ($3.32) and traded as low as GBX 242.45 ($3.03). STV Group shares last traded at GBX 252 ($3.15), with a volume of 16,557 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of STV Group in a report on Tuesday, March 7th.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 261.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 265.70. The stock has a market cap of £116.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 672.97 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,725.00.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 7.40 ($0.09) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a yield of 2.35%. This is a boost from STV Group’s previous dividend of $3.90. STV Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2,972.97%.

STV Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and broadcasts television programs in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Broadcast, Digital, Studios, and Other segments. It offers news, information, and entertainment programs. The company delivers its content on air, online, and on demand.

